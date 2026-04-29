Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 53.81% from the company's previous close.

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Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Trading Down 11.3%

SRAD opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.98. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.73%.Sportradar Group's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a $250 million enhanced open‑market share repurchase program and repurchased $90 million so far — signals management confidence and supports the stock. Press Release

Company announced a $250 million enhanced open‑market share repurchase program and repurchased $90 million so far — signals management confidence and supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Operational results showed improvements: revenue up 11% y/y, adjusted EBITDA +12% and free cash flow up 38% — metrics that can underpin longer‑term valuation despite near‑term noise. Q1 Results

Operational results showed improvements: revenue up 11% y/y, adjusted EBITDA +12% and free cash flow up 38% — metrics that can underpin longer‑term valuation despite near‑term noise. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar hired Sameer Deen (ex‑Entain) as COO effective May 18 — a seasoned industry executive intended to drive commercial scale and operations during a transformational period. COO Appointment

Sportradar hired Sameer Deen (ex‑Entain) as COO effective May 18 — a seasoned industry executive intended to drive commercial scale and operations during a transformational period. Neutral Sentiment: Company released the earnings slide deck and call transcript — useful for investors parsing forward guidance and management commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Company released the earnings slide deck and call transcript — useful for investors parsing forward guidance and management commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity (spike in call buying) and notable hedge‑fund position changes have been reported — adds trading volatility and may amplify moves in either direction. Options / Institutional Moves

Unusual options activity (spike in call buying) and notable hedge‑fund position changes have been reported — adds trading volatility and may amplify moves in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Short‑seller reports from Muddy Waters and Callisto accused Sportradar of an illegal business model; those reports are cited as triggering a ~22% plunge in the stock. Short‑seller Reports

Short‑seller reports from Muddy Waters and Callisto accused Sportradar of an illegal business model; those reports are cited as triggering a ~22% plunge in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, Kessler Topaz, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, Hagens Berman, etc.) announced securities‑fraud investigations or investor alerts — increases legal and reputational risk and may depress shares until resolved. Investor Alerts / Investigations

Multiple law firms (Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, Kessler Topaz, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, Hagens Berman, etc.) announced securities‑fraud investigations or investor alerts — increases legal and reputational risk and may depress shares until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Q1 missed consensus: EPS of ($0.02) vs. $0.06 expected and revenue below estimates — an earnings miss that likely accelerated selling pressure despite underlying EBITDA/cash improvements. Earnings Miss

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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