Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the information services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.59% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.84.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $349.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.08 and a 200 day moving average of $307.27. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $147.84 and a 12 month high of $355.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037,192 shares of company stock valued at $94,182,217 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,534,239,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $4,338,397,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 855.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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