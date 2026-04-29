Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock's previous close.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.56.

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Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.76 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Judith Gold sold 48,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,113,958.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,179,888. This trade represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,239,588 shares of company stock worth $24,025,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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