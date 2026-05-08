Needham & Company LLC Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $220.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $261.71.

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View Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of COIN opened at $192.96 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.38. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,440,200. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

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Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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