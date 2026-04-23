Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the company's previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research raised their target price on Lam Research from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citic Securities raised their target price on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

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Lam Research Stock Up 2.8%

LRCX opened at $265.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company's 50-day moving average is $233.80 and its 200 day moving average is $196.58. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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