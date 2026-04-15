Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, March 27th. Arete Research assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.08.

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TeraWulf Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of WULF traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,826,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,214,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 3.69. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In related news, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 1,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $25,041.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 280,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,211,982.08. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 26,414 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $426,321.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,094 shares of company stock valued at $200,392 and have sold 737,500 shares valued at $11,897,750. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3,748.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 47.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 793,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 232.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 10.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Priced upsized equity raise — TeraWulf priced 47.4M shares at $19 for gross proceeds of ~ $900M (offering expected to close April 16), providing immediate cash to fund the Kentucky data center and repay short‑term bridge debt. Read More.

Priced upsized equity raise — TeraWulf priced 47.4M shares at $19 for gross proceeds of ~ $900M (offering expected to close April 16), providing immediate cash to fund the Kentucky data center and repay short‑term bridge debt. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stronger liquidity backdrop — as of March 31 TeraWulf reported $3.1B in cash and has allocations for a revolving credit facility up to $250M (subject to documentation), which management says supports near‑term capital needs. Read More.

Stronger liquidity backdrop — as of March 31 TeraWulf reported $3.1B in cash and has allocations for a revolving credit facility up to $250M (subject to documentation), which management says supports near‑term capital needs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational progress — company says CB‑2 and Core42 capacity are fully delivered and generating revenue, with >50% of Q1 revenue coming from contracted HPC hosting (a shift toward more stable, contracted revenue mix). Read More.

Operational progress — company says CB‑2 and Core42 capacity are fully delivered and generating revenue, with >50% of Q1 revenue coming from contracted HPC hosting (a shift toward more stable, contracted revenue mix). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and weak near‑term guidance — preliminary Q1 revenue was guided to $30–35M (consensus ~ $39.8M) with adjusted EBITDA $0–3M, a near‑term earnings shortfall that likely pressured the stock. Read More.

Revenue miss and weak near‑term guidance — preliminary Q1 revenue was guided to $30–35M (consensus ~ $39.8M) with adjusted EBITDA $0–3M, a near‑term earnings shortfall that likely pressured the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dilution and leverage concerns remain — the offering (plus a 30‑day underwriter option) will dilute existing holders, and the company still reports total debt of ~$5.8B versus $3.1B cash, raising investor concern about capital structure despite the new proceeds. Read More.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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