Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given New $178.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 68.68% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.00.

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Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 24.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $20.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,172. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 380.32% and a negative net margin of 297.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $30,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,510,697. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $137,935.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $761,697.18. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,470 shares of company stock worth $181,955. Insiders own 3.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,595 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,008,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,506,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,450,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 446.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 354,842 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Nektar Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: 52‑week topline extension results show deepening responses (29% and 31% achieving new SALT ≤20 in the two extension arms), broad increases across SALT thresholds, high completion rate (94%), and maintained safety with twice‑monthly dosing — supports advancing rezpegaldesleukin toward late‑stage development. 52‑Week Topline Results PR Newswire

52‑week topline extension results show deepening responses (29% and 31% achieving new SALT ≤20 in the two extension arms), broad increases across SALT thresholds, high completion rate (94%), and maintained safety with twice‑monthly dosing — supports advancing rezpegaldesleukin toward late‑stage development. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and headlines tie NKTR’s rally directly to the blinded 16‑week extension results and 52‑week topline readout, reinforcing investor attention and driving buying interest. Why Are Nektar Shares Up Monday?

Market commentary and headlines tie NKTR’s rally directly to the blinded 16‑week extension results and 52‑week topline readout, reinforcing investor attention and driving buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Coverage in market movers roundups highlights NKTR among top gainers after the REZOLVE‑AA update, increasing visibility to momentum and event‑driven traders. Benzinga Movers

Coverage in market movers roundups highlights NKTR among top gainers after the REZOLVE‑AA update, increasing visibility to momentum and event‑driven traders. Neutral Sentiment: Nektar held a conference call and webcast to discuss the 52‑week topline extension results (scheduled for April 20), which provided a forum for management to contextualize the data for investors. Conference Call Notice PR Newswire

Nektar held a conference call and webcast to discuss the 52‑week topline extension results (scheduled for April 20), which provided a forum for management to contextualize the data for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was temporarily halted for NKTR with the stated reason “News pending” ahead of the release — a routine market mechanism that precedes material press releases and can concentrate volume when trading resumes.

Trading was temporarily halted for NKTR with the stated reason “News pending” ahead of the release — a routine market mechanism that precedes material press releases and can concentrate volume when trading resumes. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in securities‑class actions alleging violations tied to prior disclosures; continued legal proceedings create potential liability, distraction, and an overhang on the stock. Schall Law Firm Notice

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in securities‑class actions alleging violations tied to prior disclosures; continued legal proceedings create potential liability, distraction, and an overhang on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional plaintiff‑firm notices and a recent DJS Law Group reminder highlight parallel lawsuits and the May 5 lead plaintiff deadline, reinforcing legal risk as a near‑term catalyst for volatility. DJS Law Group Notice

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics NASDAQ: NKTR is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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