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Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Nektar Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup raised its price target on Nektar to $151 from $123, implying about 54.6% upside, and several other firms (e.g., HC Wainwright $185, BTIG $178) also lifted targets, leaving a consensus target of $140.63 and a "Moderate Buy" analyst rating (9 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • The recent rally was driven by positive 52‑week topline results from the REZOLVE‑AA Phase 2b extension showing deepening responses and a favorable safety profile, which prompted bullish analyst reactions and buy calls.
  • Near‑term risks include a proposed $250M public offering that could cause dilution and selling pressure and multiple securities class‑action notices, despite the company recently beating EPS and revenue estimates and trading around $97.69 with a ~$2.8B market cap.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $123.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.57% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $97.69. 1,025,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,742. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.44 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 380.32% and a negative net margin of 297.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $30,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,697. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,595 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,559,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $65,940,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $53,978,000 after purchasing an additional 219,155 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,008,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company's stock.

Key Nektar Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Positive 52‑week topline data from the REZOLVE‑AA Phase 2b extension showed “deepening of responses” and a favorable safety profile, supporting advancement to late‑stage development. This is the primary catalyst for the recent rally. 52‑Week Topline Results PR
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted bullishly to the trial readout — several firms raised price targets and issued buy ratings (examples include BTIG and HC Wainwright), signaling higher upside expectations if late‑stage studies confirm benefit. Analyst Moves
  • Neutral Sentiment: Company held/posted conference call/transcript and investor materials to discuss the 52‑week topline results — useful for judging durability, responder details and next‑step trial design. Presentation/Transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Nektar announced a proposed underwritten public offering to raise $250M of common stock (and pre‑funded warrants for certain investors) — a likely near‑term overhang due to dilution and typical selling pressure around equity raises. Public Offering Notice
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in securities class actions alleging violations tied to disclosures covering Feb 26–Dec 15/25; several notices and filing deadlines have been publicized — this escalates litigation risk and could pressure the stock if suits proceed or lead to material settlements/expenses. Class Action Notice

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics NASDAQ: NKTR is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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