Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $178.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.86, but opened at $97.48. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $102.1710, with a volume of 1,630,036 shares.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised Nektar Therapeutics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $30,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,510,697. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $137,935.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,697.18. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,470 shares of company stock worth $181,955 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: 52‑week topline extension results show deepening responses (29% and 31% achieving new SALT ≤20 in the two extension arms), broad increases across SALT thresholds, high completion rate (94%), and maintained safety with twice‑monthly dosing — supports advancing rezpegaldesleukin toward late‑stage development. 52‑Week Topline Results PR Newswire

52‑week topline extension results show deepening responses (29% and 31% achieving new SALT ≤20 in the two extension arms), broad increases across SALT thresholds, high completion rate (94%), and maintained safety with twice‑monthly dosing — supports advancing rezpegaldesleukin toward late‑stage development. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and headlines tie NKTR’s rally directly to the blinded 16‑week extension results and 52‑week topline readout, reinforcing investor attention and driving buying interest. Why Are Nektar Shares Up Monday?

Market commentary and headlines tie NKTR’s rally directly to the blinded 16‑week extension results and 52‑week topline readout, reinforcing investor attention and driving buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Coverage in market movers roundups highlights NKTR among top gainers after the REZOLVE‑AA update, increasing visibility to momentum and event‑driven traders. Benzinga Movers

Coverage in market movers roundups highlights NKTR among top gainers after the REZOLVE‑AA update, increasing visibility to momentum and event‑driven traders. Neutral Sentiment: Nektar held a conference call and webcast to discuss the 52‑week topline extension results (scheduled for April 20), which provided a forum for management to contextualize the data for investors. Conference Call Notice PR Newswire

Nektar held a conference call and webcast to discuss the 52‑week topline extension results (scheduled for April 20), which provided a forum for management to contextualize the data for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was temporarily halted for NKTR with the stated reason “News pending” ahead of the release — a routine market mechanism that precedes material press releases and can concentrate volume when trading resumes.

Trading was temporarily halted for NKTR with the stated reason “News pending” ahead of the release — a routine market mechanism that precedes material press releases and can concentrate volume when trading resumes. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in securities‑class actions alleging violations tied to prior disclosures; continued legal proceedings create potential liability, distraction, and an overhang on the stock. Schall Law Firm Notice

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in securities‑class actions alleging violations tied to prior disclosures; continued legal proceedings create potential liability, distraction, and an overhang on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional plaintiff‑firm notices and a recent DJS Law Group reminder highlight parallel lawsuits and the May 5 lead plaintiff deadline, reinforcing legal risk as a near‑term catalyst for volatility. DJS Law Group Notice

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 70.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company's stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.91. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 380.32% and a negative net margin of 297.07%.The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics NASDAQ: NKTR is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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