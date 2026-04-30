Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.6493) per share and revenue of $10.6360 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.91. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 380.32% and a negative net margin of 297.07%.The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NKTR stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16.

Key Headlines Impacting Nektar Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $30,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,697. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $53,978,000 after purchasing an additional 219,155 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,450,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,794,000 after purchasing an additional 241,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 354,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 26th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics NASDAQ: NKTR is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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