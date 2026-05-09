NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.8571.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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NeoGenomics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NEO stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.81. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 13.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,509 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,968 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in NeoGenomics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company's core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

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