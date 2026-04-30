Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 0.5% - Still a Buy?

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Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. ( CVE:NDA Get Free Report )'s share price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 67,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 211,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp. in December 2020. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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