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Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 0.5% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Neptune Digital Assets logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Share price rose 0.5% to C$0.95 on Thursday with volume of 67,300 shares (down 68% from the average), and the stock sits above its 50‑day (C$0.85) and roughly in line with its 200‑day (C$0.87) moving averages.
  • Valuation and ratios: market capitalization C$121.23M, negative P/E of -15.75 and beta 1.24; reported liquidity and leverage metrics include a current ratio of 0.83, quick ratio of 4.84 and debt‑to‑equity of 19.76.
  • Business focus is digital currency infrastructure in Canada, including Bitcoin mining, node operations, staking, lending, DeFi tokens and investments in liquidity mining pools.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 67,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 211,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76.

About Neptune Digital Assets

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp. in December 2020. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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