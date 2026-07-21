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Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Neptune Insurance logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Neptune Insurance reported quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, topping analyst expectations by $0.01, while revenue came in at $55.87 million versus the $52.39 million estimate.
  • The stock fell $1.38 to $30.21 on the day, even after the earnings beat; shares have traded between $14.78 and $34.61 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82, despite several recent target increases.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.39 million.

Neptune Insurance Price Performance

NYSE NP traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 727,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,268. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88. Neptune Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Neptune Insurance from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neptune Insurance from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neptune Insurance from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NP

Insider Activity

In other Neptune Insurance news, major shareholder Vii L.P. Ftv sold 5,252,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $138,653,961.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,098,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,402,696.80. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hold 101 Lp Bsiv sold 4,589,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $121,158,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,941,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,445,594.40. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,317,604 shares of company stock worth $298,784,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 74.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $5,770,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neptune Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,479,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $6,407,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $3,221,000.

About Neptune Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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