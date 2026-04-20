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Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Neste OYJ logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up on Monday, opening at $14.5418 after a $13.8750 close and last trading at $14.24 on light volume (4,208 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but mildly positive with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (two Strong Buy, one Buy, four Hold) following recent upgrades and downgrades from UBS, RBC, Barclays and Goldman Sachs.
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of $21.91B and a high P/E of 129.65; the company reported an EPS miss ($0.09 vs. $0.10 expected) but revenue beat ($5.84B vs. $5.59B), and it focuses on renewable fuels including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.
  • Five stocks we like better than Neste OYJ.

Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.8750, but opened at $14.5418. Neste OYJ shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 4,208 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTOIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neste OYJ currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neste OYJ

Neste OYJ Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Neste OYJ had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.81%.

Neste OYJ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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