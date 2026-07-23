Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.10, but opened at $97.65. Nestle shares last traded at $98.11, with a volume of 26,421 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Nestle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Nestle

Nestle Trading Down 7.0%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nestle by 16.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Nestle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 17,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nestle during the first quarter worth $662,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company's main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading

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