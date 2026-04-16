Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $998.24, Zacks reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.88. 36,422,779 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,124,641. Netflix has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,511,233 shares of company stock worth $138,320,982. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after buying an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after buying an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Netflix by 900.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,566,463 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $5,209,912,000 after buying an additional 50,011,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Netflix by 883.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,445,226 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,073,424,000 after buying an additional 39,026,066 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets and traders are pricing in a strong quarter — Polymarket and other markets show a high probability Netflix will beat EPS estimates, and options imply a sizable post-earnings move. This boosts short-term buyer interest ahead of the print. Prediction Market Preview

Prediction markets and traders are pricing in a strong quarter — Polymarket and other markets show a high probability Netflix will beat EPS estimates, and options imply a sizable post-earnings move. This boosts short-term buyer interest ahead of the print. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have ramped up expectations and some firms reiterated bullish views (Guggenheim raised price targets; Citizens highlights ~$1.1B upside from U.S. price hikes). Upgrades and favorable notes are supporting the rally. Analyst Expectation Revamp

Analysts have ramped up expectations and some firms reiterated bullish views (Guggenheim raised price targets; Citizens highlights ~$1.1B upside from U.S. price hikes). Upgrades and favorable notes are supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Monetization tailwinds — recent price increases and a growing ad business (reports cite a potential multi-billion dollar annual ad engine) should lift revenue and margins if engagement holds, a key bullish thesis for investors. Ad Business & Price Hikes

Monetization tailwinds — recent price increases and a growing ad business (reports cite a potential multi-billion dollar annual ad engine) should lift revenue and margins if engagement holds, a key bullish thesis for investors. Positive Sentiment: High-profile supporters — media figures like Jim Cramer continue to champion Netflix as a market leader, which can attract retail flows and support sentiment into earnings. Jim Cramer Commentary

High-profile supporters — media figures like Jim Cramer continue to champion Netflix as a market leader, which can attract retail flows and support sentiment into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus and guidance focus — consensus expects ~ $0.76–$0.79 EPS and ~$12.17–$12.18B revenue; Netflix set Q1 guidance at $0.76. The print will likely move the stock depending on engagement metrics and ad revenue cadence. Earnings Expectations

Street consensus and guidance focus — consensus expects ~ $0.76–$0.79 EPS and ~$12.17–$12.18B revenue; Netflix set Q1 guidance at $0.76. The print will likely move the stock depending on engagement metrics and ad revenue cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and market backdrop — NFLX recently cleared the 200-day moving average and broader indices hitting records is keeping risk-on flows into large-cap growth names ahead of earnings. These factors support intraday momentum but don’t guarantee direction post-release. Technical Breakout

Technical and market backdrop — NFLX recently cleared the 200-day moving average and broader indices hitting records is keeping risk-on flows into large-cap growth names ahead of earnings. These factors support intraday momentum but don’t guarantee direction post-release. Negative Sentiment: Strategic uncertainty after the failed Warner Bros. bid — while Netflix receives a breakup windfall, the company must now show it can grow organically vs. a strengthened competitor (potential Warner Bros + Paramount Skydance). Investors will watch content ROI closely. Warner Bros Bid Fallout

Strategic uncertainty after the failed Warner Bros. bid — while Netflix receives a breakup windfall, the company must now show it can grow organically vs. a strengthened competitor (potential Warner Bros + Paramount Skydance). Investors will watch content ROI closely. Negative Sentiment: Execution and competition risks — some analysts (e.g., Needham) warn Netflix must prove ad execution and content choices can fend off hyperscalers and competitors; failure to show progress could trigger downside. Analyst Warning

Execution and competition risks — some analysts (e.g., Needham) warn Netflix must prove ad execution and content choices can fend off hyperscalers and competitors; failure to show progress could trigger downside. Negative Sentiment: Consumer backlash risk — online complaints and cancellations tied to price increases could pressure engagement/ARPU if the company can’t sustain perceived value. Investors will watch churn and viewing hours in the report. Consumer Backlash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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