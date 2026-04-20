Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as low as $93.54 and last traded at $94.83. Approximately 62,898,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 48,857,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.31.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Argus cut their price objective on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. President Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.97.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Netflix by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here