Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $107.85 and last traded at $107.71. 37,709,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 47,341,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.28.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,851,571. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix by 1,379.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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