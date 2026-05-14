Netflix's (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix and maintained a $115 price target , citing the expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and continued innovation. Article Title

Citi reiterated a rating on Netflix and maintained a , citing the expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and continued innovation. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating, pointing to an undemanding valuation and 20%–25% earnings growth outlook , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Evercore ISI also reiterated a rating, pointing to an and , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Netflix highlighted its growing economic footprint, saying its productions generated an estimated $325 billion impact and supported more than 425,000 jobs , while reiterating a $20 billion 2026 content budget that supports its long-term growth story. Article Title

Netflix highlighted its growing economic footprint, saying its productions generated an estimated and supported more than , while reiterating a that supports its long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Netflix continues expanding its sports and live-event lineup, including additional NFL games and a first live MMA event, which could help drive engagement and ad inventory. Article Title

Netflix continues expanding its sports and live-event lineup, including additional NFL games and a first live MMA event, which could help drive engagement and ad inventory. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks said Netflix is holding firm despite a recent monthly decline, with support from ad growth, rising cash flow, and a strong upcoming content slate. Article Title

Zacks said Netflix is holding firm despite a recent monthly decline, with support from ad growth, rising cash flow, and a strong upcoming content slate. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix also used its Upfront event to showcase fan-favorite titles and more live programming, reinforcing the company’s push to broaden its entertainment mix. Article Title

Netflix also used its Upfront event to showcase fan-favorite titles and more live programming, reinforcing the company’s push to broaden its entertainment mix. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces compared Netflix with Disney or highlighted long-term returns, but these were mostly commentary rather than new catalysts for the stock. Article Title

Several media pieces compared Netflix with Disney or highlighted long-term returns, but these were mostly commentary rather than new catalysts for the stock. Negative Sentiment: One article noted Netflix has fallen about 16% over the past month, reflecting recent investor concerns despite the improving fundamental outlook. Article Title

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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