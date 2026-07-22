NETGEAR (NTGR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $157.8030 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NETGEAR stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $650.60 million, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.19. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised NETGEAR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, Director Shravan Goli sold 3,381 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $90,915.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $695,294.73. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 2,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $72,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,047,835.70. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,085 shares of company stock valued at $318,703. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windward Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,468,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 548,911 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 256,266 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 717,973 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,078 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in NETGEAR by 447.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,524 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc NASDAQ: NTGR is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

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