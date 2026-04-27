Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.3320, with a volume of 378066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Netlist Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $689.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million.
About Netlist
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Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company's product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.
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