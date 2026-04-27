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Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Netlist logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Netlist hit a new 52-week high Monday, trading as high as $2.34 and last at $2.3320 on volume of 378,066 shares.
  • In its most recent quarter Netlist reported EPS of ($0.01) in line with estimates while posting a $75.72 million revenue, well above the $44.00 million analyst estimate.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $689.89 million, a negative P/E of -27.13, and 50- and 200-day moving averages of $1.49 and $1.06, indicating a recent strong rally.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.3320, with a volume of 378066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Netlist Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $689.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million.

About Netlist

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company's product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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