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NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
NetSol Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • NetSol Technologies shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $4.55 before last changing hands at $4.35. The 200-day average was $3.79, and trading volume was light at 3,528 shares.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.11 versus the $0.08 estimate and revenue of $19.83 million versus $15.10 million expected. It also maintained a modest balance sheet with a quick ratio and current ratio of 1.94 and debt-to-equity of 0.01.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a “hold (c)” rating and MarketBeat citing a consensus Hold rating. Institutional ownership stands at 16.02%, with several funds recently initiating positions in the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NetSol Technologies.

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $4.55. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 3,528 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.92.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.49%.The firm had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company's stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded enterprise software provider specializing in asset finance and leasing solutions. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, the company was founded in 1997 by Najeeb Ghauri, who continues to serve as its chief executive officer. NetSol has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions tailored to the finance, leasing, and rental industries, enabling clients to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.

The company's flagship offering, NFS Ascent, is a configurable, modular platform that supports the entire contract lifecycle—from origination and credit approval through servicing and end-of-term processing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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