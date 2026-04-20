NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.360-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial cut shares of NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,542. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 977.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 343.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,730 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,757 shares of the company's stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 567,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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