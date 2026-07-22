NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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NETSTREIT Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,448. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 165.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.52.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $149,953.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at $382,472.40. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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