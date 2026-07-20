NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.52.

Get NETSTREIT alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NYSE:NTST opened at $22.24 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.09 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 343.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,757 shares of the company's stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,346 shares of the company's stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 567,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NETSTREIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NETSTREIT wasn't on the list.

While NETSTREIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here