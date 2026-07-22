Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $6.11. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 68,514 shares.

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Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 567,943 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 156,386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,883 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

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