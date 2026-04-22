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Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Neumora Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus — "Moderate Buy": Nine brokers rate NMRA a consensus Moderate Buy (2 sell, 1 hold, 5 buy, 1 strong buy) with an average 12‑month price target of about $7.67.
  • Market snapshot: Shares opened at $2.32 with a market cap of ~$422M, a 52‑week range of $0.61–$3.65, and the company remains loss-making (trailing P/E -1.60) with analysts forecasting roughly -$0.99 EPS for the year.
  • Insider and institutional positions: Insiders own 26.8% of the stock and sold 23,387 shares (~$82,647) in the last three months (including a 9,819‑share sale by Paul L. Berns), while institutional investors hold about 47.65%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.6667.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, insider Paul L. Berns sold 9,819 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $34,464.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,099.35. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,387 shares of company stock valued at $82,647 in the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company's stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora's product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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