Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.6667.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, insider Paul L. Berns sold 9,819 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $34,464.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,099.35. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,387 shares of company stock valued at $82,647 in the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company's stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora's product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

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