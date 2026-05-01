Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Neurogene to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGNE

Neurogene Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $407.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.56. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Neurogene will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurogene

In related news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $84,176.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,201,656.38. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Cobb sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $141,445.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,497 shares in the company, valued at $634,642.57. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neurogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies for rare neurological diseases. The company's lead platform employs adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vectors designed to deliver functional copies of disease-causing genes directly to the central nervous system. Neurogene's pipeline focuses on inherited lysosomal storage disorders, including investigational programs for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses, with additional preclinical efforts targeting other monogenic neurodegenerative conditions.

Neurogene's proprietary AAV9‐based delivery system has been engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier, aiming to provide durable gene expression in affected tissues.

Further Reading

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