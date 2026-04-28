Neuronetics (STIM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $34.1830 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 121.26% and a negative net margin of 26.15%.The firm had revenue of $41.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.84 million. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Neuronetics Price Performance

STIM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 233,340 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,319. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $112.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Neuronetics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neuronetics

Insider Activity

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 607,400 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $819,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 8,123,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,967,135.40. The trade was a 8.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan sold 46,289 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $62,027.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,590,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,838.16. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,857,872 shares of company stock worth $2,431,406 and have sold 183,032 shares worth $269,588. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,880 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,458 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

Further Reading

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