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Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Stock Price Down 6.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Neutron logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Neutron shares fell 6.8% to about $26.32, with trading volume down 80% from the average session.
  • Analyst sentiment remains bullish: nine analysts rate the stock Buy, with an average price target of $39.00; recent targets range from $35 to $45.
  • Insiders recently sold shares, including the CEO’s 99,115 shares and a director’s 73,397 shares at $25 each. Insiders own approximately 3.8% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Neutron.

Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $26.3190. 61,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 301,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neutron

Neutron Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Neutron

In other Neutron news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,721,475. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,833,775. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Neutron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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