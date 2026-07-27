Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Stock Price Down 6.8% - Time to Sell?

Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $26.3190. 61,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 301,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $39.00.

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Neutron Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Neutron

In other Neutron news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,721,475. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,833,775. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Neutron Company Profile

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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