New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.44. New Era Energy & Digital shares last traded at $4.9660, with a volume of 8,926,713 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUAI. Northland Securities started coverage on New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Texas Capital raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Era Energy & Digital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New Era Energy & Digital

Institutional Trading of New Era Energy & Digital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Era Energy & Digital Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $502.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.21.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative return on equity of 687.58% and a negative net margin of 2,592.43%. Equities research analysts predict that New Era Energy & Digital Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About New Era Energy & Digital

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

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