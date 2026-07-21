New Era Energy & Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NUAI)

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,006 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average daily volume of 15,496 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUAI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Texas Capital raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded New Era Energy & Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.33.

View Our Latest Report on New Era Energy & Digital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Era Energy & Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Era Energy & Digital Stock Up 14.9%

NASDAQ:NUAI traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,201,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. New Era Energy & Digital has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.21.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative return on equity of 687.58% and a negative net margin of 2,592.43%.The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that New Era Energy & Digital will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Era Energy & Digital Company Profile

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

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