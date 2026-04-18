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New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
New Fortress Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" in a report released Saturday.
  • Despite that downgrade, MarketBeat shows a consensus analyst rating of Hold with a consensus target price of $7.83, and recent analyst actions have been mixed (e.g., Zacks moved to Hold while Weiss reaffirmed Sell).
  • The stock opened at about $0.68 with a market cap near $193 million and a 52‑week range of $0.56–$7.37, while financial metrics point to strain (current ratio 0.17, quick ratio 0.15, debt‑to‑equity 2.08).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.24. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 24,767,087 shares of the company's stock worth $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 367,087 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 5,675,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,499,203 shares of the company's stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,958 shares of the company's stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 389,297 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy is an integrated global energy infrastructure company focused on the development, construction and operation of natural gas-to-power projects and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. The company sources LNG and delivers it via a network of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), onshore regasification terminals, and small-scale LNG carriers. By providing reliable natural gas supply solutions, New Fortress Energy aims to displace higher-carbon fuels in power generation, industrial and marine sectors.

The company's core activities include the design, development and operation of FSRUs and onshore regasification terminals that convert cryogenic LNG back to gas for delivery into domestic transmission networks.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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