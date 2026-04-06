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New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Director Paul André Huet Buys 9,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
New Found Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Director insider purchase: Paul André Huet bought 9,000 shares on April 2 at C$2.68 each (C$24,120 total), raising his stake to 17,000 shares — a 112.5% increase in his position.
  • Stock snapshot: NFG traded at C$2.66 (down ~0.7%) with volume 391,656 vs. an average of 889,024, a market cap of C$918.3M, a negative P/E of -13.3, and a beta of 2.02.
  • Business summary: New Found Gold is a gold exploration company in Newfoundland & Labrador and Ontario that holds 100% of the large Queensway project (166,475 hectares).
  • Interested in New Found Gold? Here are five stocks we like better.

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG - Get Free Report) Director Paul André Huet purchased 9,000 shares of New Found Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$24,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$45,560. This trade represents a 112.50% increase in their position.

New Found Gold Stock Down 0.7%

CVE NFG traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 391,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,024. The company's 50-day moving average is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.50. New Found Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$4.89. The stock has a market cap of C$918.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.02.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for New Found Gold (CVE:NFG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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