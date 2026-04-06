New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Director Paul André Huet Buys 9,000 Shares

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG - Get Free Report) Director Paul André Huet purchased 9,000 shares of New Found Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$24,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$45,560. This trade represents a 112.50% increase in their position.

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New Found Gold Stock Down 0.7%

CVE NFG traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 391,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,024. The company's 50-day moving average is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.50. New Found Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$4.89. The stock has a market cap of C$918.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.02.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp.

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