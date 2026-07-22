New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6630 per share and revenue of $1.4642 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.0%

EDU opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7,314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 519 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 227.1% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,820 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, New Street Research set a $65.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDU

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group NYSE: EDU is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

Further Reading

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