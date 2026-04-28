New Street Research Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $280.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at New Street Research from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. New Street Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.94.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $259.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $275.84. The firm has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.47 and a 200-day moving average of $199.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lam Research by 590.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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