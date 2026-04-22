New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock's current price.

NYT has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded New York Times from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on New York Times from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.50.

Get New York Times alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 172,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,778,423.10. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,486,260.36. This trade represents a 41.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,913 shares of company stock worth $2,214,369. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 61.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 174.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New York Times, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New York Times wasn't on the list.

While New York Times currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here