New York Times (NYT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect New York Times to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $700.0680 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. New York Times has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from New York Times's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price target on New York Times and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 172,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,778,423.10. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,260.36. This represents a 41.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,913 shares of company stock worth $2,214,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in New York Times by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Focused Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth $361,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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