NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAMS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson sold 443,707 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $14,753,257.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,288. The trade was a 71.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 104,467 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $3,165,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,850.60. This trade represents a 60.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,286 shares of company stock worth $38,211,967. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.02.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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