NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect NewAmsterdam Pharma to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $1.0930 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 906.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. On average, analysts expect NewAmsterdam Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 104,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $3,165,350.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,850.60. This represents a 60.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 44,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,357,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $315,151.20. The trade was a 81.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,286 shares of company stock valued at $38,211,967 over the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 288,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 15.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 33.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised NewAmsterdam Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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