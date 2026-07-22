NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to "Strong-Buy" Rating

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NAMS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NAMS opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.08. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $42.21.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $735,460.60. This trade represents a 62.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 131.2% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company's stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,525 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,062,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,013,009 shares of the company's stock worth $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,662 shares of the company's stock worth $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 845,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,020,126 shares of the company's stock worth $114,332,000 after buying an additional 697,129 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NewAmsterdam Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NewAmsterdam Pharma wasn't on the list.

While NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here