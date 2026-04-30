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Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 8.3% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Newegg Commerce logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 8.3% intraday to $33.77, trading well below the 50-day ($41.44) and 200-day ($53.79) moving averages with volume slightly under average.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" and MarketBeat's consensus rating is "Sell."
  • Q1 results showed an EPS beat (‑$0.02 vs. ‑$0.40 est) but a sizable revenue miss ($374.4M vs. $439.2M), and institutional ownership remains low at about 0.45% despite several new or increased positions.
  • Interested in Newegg Commerce? Here are five stocks we like better.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $33.77. Approximately 65,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 69,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEGG

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 5.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79.

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $4,281,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 242.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,482 shares of the company's stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,411 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $1,762,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company's stock.

About Newegg Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Newegg Commerce, Inc NASDAQ: NEGG is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg's business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

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