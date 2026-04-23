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Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Newegg Commerce logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up — NEGG opened at $44.00 after closing at $42.09 and last traded around $42.999 with only 2,791 shares changing hands, a modest gap-up on low volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reissued a "Sell (e+)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Sell for Newegg.
  • Technical and ownership signals are mixed: the 50‑day SMA ($42.50) is near the current price while the 200‑day SMA is much higher at $54.21, and institutional ownership is very low at 0.45%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Newegg Commerce.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.09, but opened at $44.00. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $42.9990, with a volume of 2,791 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 5,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newegg Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Newegg Commerce, Inc NASDAQ: NEGG is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg's business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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