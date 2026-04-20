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Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 4.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Newegg Commerce logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Newegg's stock fell about 4.2% to roughly $42.89 in midday trading, with volume plunging to 5,614 shares — a ~92% drop from the average session volume.
  • Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" and the stock carries an average analyst rating of Sell.
  • The shares are trading below their 200‑day moving average ($54.32) — the 50‑day is about $43.15 — and institutional ownership is very low at 0.45%, despite a few small recent purchases by banks and funds.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $42.8920. 5,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 68,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 5,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 10,675.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newegg Commerce, Inc NASDAQ: NEGG is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg's business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

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