Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Insider Melanie Arlene Huet Sells 91,000 Shares

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,901.50. This trade represents a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,036,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,840. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently -41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. UBS Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 227,460 shares of the company's stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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