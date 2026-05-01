Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.190 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.The company's revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120--0.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently -41.18%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,166,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,615,775 shares of the company's stock worth $54,371,000 after acquiring an additional 295,001 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,442,619 shares of the company's stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 866,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 846,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Further Reading

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