Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Down 6% - Time to Sell?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.1050. 4,529,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,863,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Newell Brands's payout ratio is currently -41.79%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 867 shares in the company, valued at $3,901.50. The trade was a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 464,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,016.40. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,396. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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