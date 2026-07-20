NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.1667.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus set a $63.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NewJersey Resources from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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NewJersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NewJersey Resources stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. NewJersey Resources has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewJersey Resources news, insider Christopher T. D'antuono sold 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,159.90. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $167,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,679.68. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $682,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewJersey Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

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