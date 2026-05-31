NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.1667.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

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NewJersey Resources Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NJR opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NewJersey Resources has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $849.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. NewJersey Resources's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. NewJersey Resources's payout ratio is 56.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewJersey Resources news, insider Christopher T. D'antuono sold 1,150 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,159.90. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Bel sold 6,105 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $336,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,089,878. This trade represents a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,389. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 56.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,311 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 7.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

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