NewJersey Resources (NJR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $342.1330 million for the quarter. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.630 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.95 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NewJersey Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts: Sign Up

NewJersey Resources Trading Down 0.2%

NewJersey Resources stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. NewJersey Resources has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47.

Insider Activity at NewJersey Resources

In other news, Director Jane M. Kenny sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,087.80. This represents a 26.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. D'antuono sold 1,150 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,159.90. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $682,261 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewJersey Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in NewJersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $63.00 price target on NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NJR

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NewJersey Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NewJersey Resources wasn't on the list.

While NewJersey Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here